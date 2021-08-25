Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Daseke by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 63,298 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Daseke by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 521,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Daseke by 1,152.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 840,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Daseke by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122,651 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Daseke stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $598.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Daseke, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

