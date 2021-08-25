Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 4.0% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,702,000 after purchasing an additional 185,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,249,000 after purchasing an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

BDX stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.00. 1,105,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,199. The firm has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.19.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

