David L. Sites Sells 500 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $14,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David L. Sites also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, David L. Sites sold 250 shares of ACNB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $7,125.00.

NASDAQ ACNB traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. 11,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,504. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22. ACNB Co. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ACNB by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ACNB by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACNB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

