Dean S. Adler Sells 24,000 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $2,121,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Safehold stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.91. 98,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,641. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15 and a beta of -0.46.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the second quarter valued at $39,345,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after buying an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in Safehold during the first quarter worth about $11,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.