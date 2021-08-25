Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce sales of $23.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.29 million to $25.00 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $15.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $94.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.52 million to $100.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $205.52 million, with estimates ranging from $130.58 million to $258.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

DCPH stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after buying an additional 253,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after purchasing an additional 191,797 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

