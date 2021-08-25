Decisionpoint Systems (DPSI) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS: DPSI) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Decisionpoint Systems to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decisionpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A Decisionpoint Systems Competitors -12.66% -18.50% -3.66%

50.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Decisionpoint Systems Competitors 911 3788 7990 265 2.59

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.55%. Given Decisionpoint Systems’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Decisionpoint Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decisionpoint Systems’ competitors have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Decisionpoint Systems and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Decisionpoint Systems $63.36 million $2.86 million 9.72 Decisionpoint Systems Competitors $6.50 billion $1.37 billion 56.26

Decisionpoint Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Decisionpoint Systems. Decisionpoint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on August 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

