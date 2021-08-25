DeFiner Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, DeFiner has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $276,324.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.80 or 0.00782866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00100734 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

FIN is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

