Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on DM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of DM stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.30. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

