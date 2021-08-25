Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €120.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PUM. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Puma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €108.69 ($127.87).

Shares of PUM stock opened at €106.55 ($125.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Puma has a twelve month low of €67.96 ($79.95) and a twelve month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.81.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

