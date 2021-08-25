Devery (EVE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,912.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Devery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Devery has a total market cap of $243,630.22 and approximately $5,912.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Devery has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.10 or 0.00780758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101447 BTC.

About Devery

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.