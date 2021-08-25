DEX (DEX) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $518,915.95 and approximately $1,196.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.08 or 0.00780072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00100169 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

