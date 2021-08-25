Dfyn Network Achieves Market Cap of $23.65 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002191 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $23.65 million and $4.15 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00052794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00126981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.55 or 0.00156191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,047.82 or 1.00075951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.03 or 0.01022295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.68 or 0.06589764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 22,021,950 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dfyn Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dfyn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

