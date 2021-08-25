DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.48 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $2.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.450-$12.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.45-12.95 EPS.
DKS stock traded up $17.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.43. The company had a trading volume of 382,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,489. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Further Reading: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.