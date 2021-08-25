DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.48 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $2.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.450-$12.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.45-12.95 EPS.

DKS stock traded up $17.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.43. The company had a trading volume of 382,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,489. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.