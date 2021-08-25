Digitalcoin Market Cap Tops $321,917.31 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $321,917.31 and $61.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,550.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.46 or 0.06558188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $630.62 or 0.01326200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.00363090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00130126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.05 or 0.00639420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00336403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00320255 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,696,051 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

