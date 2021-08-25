DMM: Governance (DMG) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $658,946.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.36 or 0.00784234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00101410 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

