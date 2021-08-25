Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $21.00. 1,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 195,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

