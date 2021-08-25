Drep [new] (DREP) Trading Up 9.3% This Week

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $28.98 million and $2.17 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00054124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.54 or 0.00785013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00101092 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

