DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

DTE Energy stock opened at $120.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $121.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.