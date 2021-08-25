Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,473 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 831,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,704,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 109.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

