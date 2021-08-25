Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 50.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Rapid7 by 80.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 68,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Rapid7 by 75.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $620,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.73 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,539 shares of company stock worth $6,554,510 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

