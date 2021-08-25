Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the second quarter valued at $1,259,000.

Shares of TRONU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

