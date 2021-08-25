Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WW International were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in WW International during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in WW International during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in WW International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in WW International by 58.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WW International by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WW shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of WW stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. WW International, Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at $717,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,986,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500. 10.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

