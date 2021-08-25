DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Upgraded to Positive by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

DXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.26. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,804 shares of company stock worth $814,217 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $1,508,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 86.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,959,000 after buying an additional 462,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 42.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,399,000 after buying an additional 2,014,189 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 119,307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 31,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

