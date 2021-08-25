Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $75.88 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

