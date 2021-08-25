Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Insider Sells $86,520.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,839,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,236. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 106,872 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 107,874.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

