Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Insider Sells $86,520.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,839,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,236. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
