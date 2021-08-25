e-Gulden (EFL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $116.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $116.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00363347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,983,690 coins and its circulating supply is 17,161,428 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.