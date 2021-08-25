eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Sells $2,926,000.00 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.48.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.