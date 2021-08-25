eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price Down 1.6% Following Insider Selling

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $71.90 and last traded at $72.17. 23,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,588,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.36.

Specifically, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,160. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.