eBoost 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $199.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $199.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.00363986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.