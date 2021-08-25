Edward P. Garden Sells 81,133 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of WEN opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 131.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 416,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 236,490 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
