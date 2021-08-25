Edward P. Garden Sells 81,133 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WEN opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 131.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 416,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 236,490 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

