Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Electromed had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.86%. Electromed updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ELMD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. 594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,939. The company has a market cap of $100.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Electromed stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 322.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Electromed worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

