Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $141.86. 1,637,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,630 shares of company stock worth $17,535,520. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

