Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2337 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Shares of EKTAY opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $436.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.96 million. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.80%. On average, analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Elekta AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

