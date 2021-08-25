Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Elis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Elis stock remained flat at $$17.94 during trading on Wednesday. Elis has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.94.

Elis SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of textile, hygiene, and facility service solutions. Its services include flat linen, washroom, beverages, workwear, floor protection, and industrial wiping. The firm serves industries including catering, accommodation, healthcare and social welfare, trade and retail, services, and publics authorities and administration.

