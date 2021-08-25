Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.56

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 52733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.52. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Embraer during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Embraer by 28.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Embraer by 48.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

