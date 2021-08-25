Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) Insider Ian Testrow Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) insider Ian Testrow purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.22 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$1,215,000.00 ($867,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Emeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Emeco Holdings Limited provides heavy earthmoving equipment and mining service solutions in Australia. The company rents trucks, excavators, dozers, loaders, and graders. It is also involved in the maintenance and remanufacturing of various components of heavy earthmoving equipment. Emeco Holdings Limited was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

