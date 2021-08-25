Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

EBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 102,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

