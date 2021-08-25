Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lowered by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

EMR opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

