Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.02. Emles Real Estate Credit ETF shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Real Estate Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Real Estate Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.