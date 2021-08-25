Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 3,725 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IFF traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $151.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

