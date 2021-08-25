Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 695 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after buying an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,258,000 after acquiring an additional 65,858 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.30. 396,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.