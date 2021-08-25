Empire Life Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.83. 304,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.67. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.