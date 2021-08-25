Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.55 Million in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRBN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,615,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 315.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 40,341 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000.

NYSEARCA KRBN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,060. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.01. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

