Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after acquiring an additional 875,180 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,034,000 after acquiring an additional 861,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after acquiring an additional 731,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.96. The company had a trading volume of 59,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,827. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

