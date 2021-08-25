Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,911,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,932. The firm has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $204.76 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.60.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.