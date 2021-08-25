Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 1.42% of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRDM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 395.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRDM stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,130. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $35.05.

