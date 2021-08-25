Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Down 6.3%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) was down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 23.01 and last traded at 23.05. Approximately 18,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,023,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at 24.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.38.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 964,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 951,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,292,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,375,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.