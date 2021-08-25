Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energizer by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 597.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 224,094 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 203,807.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. 555,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 1.24. Energizer has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

