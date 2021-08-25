Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ESVIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.02.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

