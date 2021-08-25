Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $113.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,525. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.89.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,386 shares of company stock worth $1,639,960. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.